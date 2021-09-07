Five candidates running for five seats for potential Health Services District

A Memorial Regional Health ambulance outside the garage on the hill at the hospital.

Craig Press file

If it passes on November’s ballot, the Health Services District in Moffat County would create an ambulance service run entirely by a distinct governmental entity. That entity will be managed by a board of five elected officials.

Should the ballot measure pass, there’s no question at this point who those five board members will be. Only five individuals registered to run for the five at-large seats on the board.

Those five are: Ryan Hess, who is also the only candidate for mayor of Craig; Clint Jantz; Alicia Noland; Nichole Becker; and Jacie Jourgenson.

Following are brief bios and comments from three of these candidates. The other two will be profiled in similar fashion in future editions of the Craig Press.

Ryan Hess

Hess, 37, is a sitting councilmember for the city of Craig and is the only candidate for the city’s mayor on the November ballot. He is also a patrol sergeant with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and recently graduated from law school and passed the California Bar.

“Justin (Doubrava), who’s helping head up the EMS program right now reached out ot me looking for some people in the community that had background with governance,” Hess said. “I have a first-responder background, previously worked as an EMT in Mesa County, and he asked if I was willing and I said yes. It’s so important to have that initial group on the board have a pretty good understanding of forming bylaws and managing procedure, things like that. Nothing worse than being the second group when the first group messed it up. I’ve been there.”

Nichole Becker

Becker, 36, is a stay-at-home mom who has never held public office before. She has, however, been involved in multiple levels of emergency services, including as an EMT, a police officer, a paralegal, a court clerk, and working for dispatch for a decade. Becker lives in Dinosaur and is the nominal representative for that portion of the proposed district.

“I think it’s so important for the town of Dinosaur to have a voice in the makeup of this board,” Becker said. “When (Sam) Radke (CFO of Memorial Regional Health and a leader of the group working to pass the district) approached and asked if I’d be interested, I think it’s amazing to give Maybell and Dinosaur a seat and an initial voice in the process. The people of Dinosaur deserve an emergency service located in their community.”

Clint Jantz

Jantz, 36, has worked in healthcare for nine years as a Biomedical Equipment Technician. Since last year, he’s been the environmental services/healthcare technology management manager. He is a resident of Maybell and pointed out the longstanding traidtion of excellent EMS dedication in that town dating back to the 1970s and his desire to continue that tradition with this district.

“I would love the opportunity to be a voice for my family and neighbors on the Rural Health Services District,” Jantz said in an email. “As a child of first-responders I was raised with a passion to serve my community. In the past I have had the opportunity to volunteer with Moffat County Search and Rescue as well as currently volunteering my time at my church. I would like to additionally serve this community as a board member to help continue the much needed emergency medical services Moffat County deserves.”