Fitness Tips: Strong bodies are usually healthy bodies

Strength exercises — strength training or resistance training — make your muscles stronger.

According to the National Institute of Aging, these exercises may help you stay independent and carry out everyday activities, such as climbing stairs and carrying groceries.

Some people only walk or run for exercise. Others only lift weights. But the best way to stay fit is to mix it up.

Add strength training to your routine by:

• Lifting weights

• Using a resistance band

Recommended Stories For You

• Using your own body weight