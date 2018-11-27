 Fitness Tips: Strong bodies are usually healthy bodies | CraigDailyPress.com

Fitness Tips: Strong bodies are usually healthy bodies

Craig Press staff report
Getty Images

Physical fitness and strength-building exercises are important for older adults. Doing these activities in group settings provides the added benefit of socializing and helps makes exercise fun.

Strength exercises — strength training or resistance training — make your muscles stronger.

According to the National Institute of Aging, these exercises may help you stay independent and carry out everyday activities, such as climbing stairs and carrying groceries.

Some people only walk or run for exercise. Others only lift weights. But the best way to stay fit is to mix it up.

Add strength training to your routine by:

• Lifting weights

• Using a resistance band

Recommended Stories For You

• Using your own body weight