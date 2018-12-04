Fitness Tips: Balance, flexibility important in staying fit

Some people only walk or run for exercise. Others only lift weights. But did you know in addition to endurance and strength, there are two other types of exercises important to developing and staying physically fit — balance and flexibility.

Balance exercises can help prevent falls, a common problem in older adults. Many lower-body strength exercises will also improve your balance.

Simple balance exercises to try include:

Standing on one foot

Heel-to-toe walk

Tai Chi

Flexibility exercises stretch your muscles and can help your body stay limber. Being flexible gives you more freedom of movement for other exercises, as well as for your everyday activities, including driving and getting dressed.

Flexibility exercises include:

Shoulder and upper arm stretch

Calf stretch

Yoga

Visit the Go4Life website for exercises to try and sample workout videos that include all these exercises.