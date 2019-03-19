Fitness Tip: Apps to help keep your resolve

It’s the middle of March, but when the weather turns nice many people are turning away from the fitness resolutions they made at the beginning of the year. Some health experts recommend using an app to stay on track.

The All Home Connections from AT&T data team compiled a list of the top nine free health and fitness apps featured on both the iTunes and Google Play stores, then used Google Trends from the past year to determine the search volume for each app by state. Coloradans’ top pick: the 30-Day Fitness Challenge.

Google Play says of the app, “The 30 Day Fit Challenge Workout, designed by a professional fitness coach, is scientifically proven to help improve fitness and health. Also, this app can synchronize with burned calorie data on Google Fit. Stick with the program, and you will see amazing results.”