Fitness Tip: Yoga improves the mind, body at any age

Yoga is a mind and body practice that typically combines physical postures, breathing exercises and relaxation. Researchers are studying how yoga may help improve health and seeking to learn more about its safe use in older adults.

If you are thinking about practicing yoga, the National Institute on Aging recommends keeping the following in mind.

• Put safety first. If you have special health considerations such as a joint replacement, arthritis, balance problems, high blood pressure, glaucoma, or other health issues, talk with your healthcare provider before starting yoga.

• Look for a well-trained instructor who’s attentive to your needs. Ask about the teacher’s experience and training. Standards for teacher training and certification differ depending on the style of yoga.

• Practice mindfully. Listen to your body and be sure to let your yoga teacher know about any medical issues you have and ask about the physical demands of yoga. Because older adults are at higher risk of developing strains and sprains when doing yoga, you may need to modify or avoid some poses to prevent injury.