Fitness tip: Ice skating a great way get fit

As snow and ice return to the Yampa Valley, cold temperatures offer a great way to get fit — ice skating.

Indoor ice skating is available from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until mid-March at the Loudy-Simpson Park Ice Arena. Cost is $6 per session. For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/loudy-simpson-park-ice-arena-0 or call 970-824-9107.

Outdoor ice skating is available at Yampa State Park Headquarters on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Hayden. There is no charge to skate, though a state parks pass is required for all vehicles. The park will also offer a limited number of ice skates to borrow for no charge. The rink will be open during regular park hours, 8 a.m. to sunset. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/YampaRiver or call 970-276-2061.

“The stability, control, and strength involved in ice skating, either competitively or recreationally, are key elements in the activity that make it a fun and healthy activity for all ages and abilities,” according to HealthFitnessRevolution.com. And fitness experts provide five reasons to include ice skating in your fitness routine.

• Better balance: Ice skating helps improve your balance through fun and positive exercise. Traveling across an incredibly slippery surface should quickly train you to stay on your feet.

• Improves joint flexibility: If your leg joints creak every time you rise from your bed in the morning, ice skating could offer a real solution. With its emphasis on quick foot movements and strong knees, your leg joints will receive a great workout and, hopefully, feel more flexible in no time.

• Builds leg muscles: Focusing on lower-body movement, ice skating offers great exercise for the leg muscles, building and toning them up over time.

• Cardio: Aerobic exercise is an important aspect of cardiovascular health, and ice skating provides a great aerobic workout. The best part about skating is you get a great cardio workout without even knowing it.

• Endurance: Ice skating requires energy over an extended period of time, making it a great way to build your endurance. The longer you skate, the more you'll improve your endurance, not just for ice skating but for other sports and activities as well.