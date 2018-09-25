Fitness Tip: Get those steps in for better health
September 25, 2018
Do the low number of steps on your app or fitness watch make you sad? Aim to walk more when you can — park farther away, take the stairs, or try to get in a brisk walk during your morning and afternoon breaks. Following are some tips for increasing physical activity from choosemyplate.gov.
Stay active at home
• Join a walking group in the neighborhood or at the local shopping mall. Recruit a partner for support and encouragement.
• Get the whole family involved — enjoy an afternoon bike ride with your kids.
• Walk up and down the soccer or softball field sidelines while watching the kids play.
• Walk the dog — don’t just watch the dog walk.
Recommended Stories For You
• Clean the house, or wash the car.
• Do stretches, exercises, or pedal a stationary bike while watching television.
• Mow the lawn with a push mower.
Stay active at work
• Replace a coffee break with a brisk 10-minute walk. Ask a friend to go with you.
• Take part in an exercise program at work or at a nearby gym.
• Join or create an office sports team or walking group.