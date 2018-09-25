Fitness Tip: Get those steps in for better health

Do the low number of steps on your app or fitness watch make you sad? Aim to walk more when you can — park farther away, take the stairs, or try to get in a brisk walk during your morning and afternoon breaks. Following are some tips for increasing physical activity from choosemyplate.gov.

Stay active at home

• Join a walking group in the neighborhood or at the local shopping mall. Recruit a partner for support and encouragement.

• Get the whole family involved — enjoy an afternoon bike ride with your kids.

• Walk up and down the soccer or softball field sidelines while watching the kids play.

• Walk the dog — don’t just watch the dog walk.

• Clean the house, or wash the car.

• Do stretches, exercises, or pedal a stationary bike while watching television.

• Mow the lawn with a push mower.

Stay active at work

• Replace a coffee break with a brisk 10-minute walk. Ask a friend to go with you.

• Take part in an exercise program at work or at a nearby gym.

• Join or create an office sports team or walking group.