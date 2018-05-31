Fitness tip: Exercise might help keep brains healthy

Exercise and physical activity have many benefits. Studies show they are good for our hearts, waistlines and ability to carry out everyday activities. But what about brain health?

Research shows that exercise can stimulate the brain's ability to maintain old network connections and make new ones vital to healthy cognition, according to Go4Life, a program of the National Institute on Aging at National Institutes of Health.

“We don't know yet what prevents Alzheimer's or age-related cognitive decline, but we do know that a healthy lifestyle that includes a healthy diet, physical activity, appropriate weight and not smoking can maintain and improve overall health and well-being. Making healthy choices can lower the risk of certain chronic diseases, like heart disease and diabetes,” according to Go4Life.

Scientists are interested in the possibility that a healthy lifestyle also might have a beneficial effect on Alzheimer's. In the meantime, people of all ages can benefit from taking positive steps to get and stay healthy.

Visit the Go4Life to learn more about exercise and brain health.