Fitness Tip: Creative ways to exercise when it’s hot outside

When it’s simply too hot, or too cold, to exercise outdoors, the National Institutes of Health recommends you grab a few household items and click on a video.

Try this 20-minute workout you can do right at home. All you need is a stable chair, a towel and light hand weights (or water bottles or soup cans). A fitness instructor will lead you through strength, flexibility, and balance exercises, as well as a warm up and cool down.

Keep moving during the hot summer months with Go4Life workout videos on YouTube. Get strength, flexibility, and balance exercises you can do at home or while traveling. Access the videos at youtu.be/8e8icyg16ho