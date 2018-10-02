Fitness Tip: Build endurance with favorite fall activities

Endurance, or aerobic, activities increase your breathing and heart rate. Endurance exercises are one of four types of exercise necessary for physical fitness, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Endurance exercises keep your heart, lungs, and circulatory system healthy and improve your overall fitness. Building your endurance makes it easier to carry out many everyday activities.

No need to break out the marathon gear to find exercises that will build your endurance. Try one of the following simple exercises.

• Brisk walking or jogging

• Yard work, such as mowing, raking, and digging up the garden.

• Dancing