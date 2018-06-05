Fitness tip: Be ready for exercise anytime

Being physically active is important for your health. Adults who are physically active are less likely to develop some chronic diseases than adults who are inactive. People of all ages, shapes, sizes and abilities can benefit from a physically active lifestyle, but finding time for fitness can be a challenge.



Active.com recommends creating a gym bag for the office and/or the car to avoid the need to go home first. Kits might include worn gym shoes, work out tank, running shorts and a cheap set of headphones.

Optional extras might include dry shampoo or spritz to refresh after a workout or resistance bands to use body weight to workout without actually going to the gym. If space allows, add a jump rope. An exercise mat makes for a good surface for stretching and allows you to drop into a yoga or pilates class at the last minute.

Add a water bottle to make it easier to stay hydrated and a snack bar to refuel on protein after a good workout. Tuck in a towel, and don’t forget sunscreen for summer outdoor workouts.

Then, great creative about when and where to workout. ChooseMyPlate.gov suggests working out during the lunch hour or holding a walking meeting. Grab a buddy, and fit some fitness in before or after the workday.