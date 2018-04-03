Fitness Tip: 5 tips for walking as a family

As the weather turns warmer, take a walk after dinner or on the weekend. Physical activity is important for children and adults of all ages. Being active as a family can benefit everyone. Adults need about two and a half hours of physical activity per week, and children need 60 minutes per day. Follow these tips to add more activity to your family's busy schedule.

• Plan for all weather conditions — Choose some activities that do not depend on the weather conditions. Try mall walking, indoor swimming or active video games. Enjoy outdoor activities as a bonus whenever the weather is nice.

• Turn off the TV — Set a rule that no one can spend longer than two hours per day playing video games, watching TV or using the computer (except for school work). Instead of a TV show, play an active family game, dance to favorite music or go for a walk.

• Start small — Begin by introducing one new family activity, and add more when you feel everyone is ready. Take the dog for a long walk, play another ball game or go to an additional exercise class.

• Include other families — Invite others to join your family activities. This is a great way for you and your children to spend time with friends while being physically active. Plan parties with active games, such as bowling or an obstacle course, or sign up for family programs at the gym.

• Treat the family with fun physical activity — When it is time to celebrate as a family, do something active as a reward. Plan a trip to the zoo, park or lake to treat the family.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: choosemyplate.gov