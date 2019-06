Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Family Cast, Blast & Twang Saturday at Wyman Living History Museum.

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

Noon World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Friday

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Saturday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

4 p.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Family Cast, Blast & Twang at Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 US Highway 40

Sunday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

Monday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Tuesday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 1383 W. Second St.