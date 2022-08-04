First of four performances from Craig Concert Association set for Sept. 29

Caitlin Harjes, a Moffat County High School student, performs during a talent show put on by the Craig Concert Association.

Courtesy Photo

The Craig Concert Association will be wrapping up its 2022-23 membership drive on Aug. 31, and the association’s upcoming concert season will offer four artist groups in Craig, plus a local talent concert.

A full list of the scheduled artists, as well as membership renewals and signups for new members, is posted at CraigConcertAssociation.com .

The first concert will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Moffat County High School auditorium and will feature the a cappella group Backtrack Vocals.

An adult membership is $50 for all four concerts. That’s about $12 for an evening of music, an opportunity to visit friends and an easy way to support the community.

Walk-ins are welcome, and concert organizers are encouraging anyone who’s unsure about membership to come to the first concert and see how good live entertainment can be. The association will be accepting renewals at the first concert as well.

For more, e-mail at craigconcert@gmail.com or call 970-824-2080.