First Farmers Market set for Saturday

The Downtown Craig Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 2 and continuing through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig. Vendors will be selling a variety of regionally grown and produced products, including baked goods, jewelry, plants toiletry and household items. The market will also include live music and specials at Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill for customers.

For more information and a registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com. For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

Locals Love you more shopping contest ends Thursday



Craig’s Downtown Business Association’s Locals Love You More Contest comes to a close Thursday, May 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest, and a drawing will be held June 2. Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.



The goal is to encourage Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

Seminar to explain employment verification documents

Learn what to look for in employment verification documents during a presentation for hiring managers in Northwest Colorado, slated for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 13. Ensure compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Human Services E-verify and eligibility verification documents.

RSVP for location information by contacting 970-824-3246 or colleen.wilkinson@state.co.us.

2018 Community Grant applications due July 13



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle opened May 21. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff before application are submitted. Grants applications are due July 13, and organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information, visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant.

For more information, contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Economic development forum coming to Craig in July



The Economic Development Council of Colorado will host an economic development forum July 11 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. The purpose of the forum is to provide the opportunity to come together as a region and better the economy as a whole. Topics will include infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency and emerging industries and trends

The forum is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information contact Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org

To learn more about the EDCC, visit edcconline.org

Rebates available through Cen$ible Energy program

The community-funded Cen$ible Energy program offers residential energy assessments and rebates for five types of efficiency measures: LED lights, programmable thermostats, air sealing after an energy audit, and Energy Star-rated dishwashers, clothes washers, refrigerators or freezers. New this year is a $75 rebate for hard-wired heat tape timers.



A comprehensive home energy assessment, performed by a local, certified building analyst, is available by signing up at energysmartcolorado.com. The audit is free for customers with Yampa Valley Electric Association service and primary home heating by Atmos Energy natural gas. Customers with only one of those utilities will pay half price, or $150, for an audit.



As a special offer in 2018, Atmos Energy customers can receive up to $100 in on-site quick fixes installed by the energy auditor, such as a hot water heater wrap or programmable thermostat.



Also, new this year, Cen$ible Energy is offering small business energy assessments, with a $200 rebate for the first 10 customers to sign up. The audit service is $500 for businesses up to 10,000 square feet within the YVEA territory. Businesses above that size will pay additional charges.



Cen$ible Energy is made possible through funding from YVEA, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. The program is administered by the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. Funding is first-come, first-served and is predicted to last until June 1.

For more information, visit cen$ibleenergy.org or email suzie@yvsc.org. To sign up for a business energy audit, email suzie@yvsc.org

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute these funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. For more information, contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.