First crane sighting contest winners announced
Despite all the snow in the Yampa Valley this year, greater Sandhill cranes have returned right on schedule.
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition said it received 43 crane sightings as part of its annual First Crane Sighting Contest. The grand prize winner for seeing the first crane in the Yampa Valley was Garrett Grieve, who reported cranes in north Moffat County on March 7.
The following crane watchers were also recognized for being the first to sight cranes in their areas:
- Annette Zuber, Craig
- Jason Musser, Moffat County
- Thomas Reilley, North Routt County
- Tami Eggers, South Routt County
- Therese Ronayne and Sara Lustbader, Steamboat Springs
- Jayden Salazar, West Routt County
For full results of the contest, ColoradoCranes.org/first-crane-sighting-contest.
