First 2018-19 budget work session, April meeting for Moffat County College District Board Monday

CRAIG — A budget work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. an hour prior to the April regular monthly meeting of the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control 6 p.m. Monday in room 255 of the academic services building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The work session will mark the first opportunity for the board to consider its 2018-19 budget.

After the work session, the board is expected to convene executive sessions pursuant to 24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S. and 24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S. for the purpose of discussing the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest and to conference with an attorney for the public entity for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.

Once the executive session has ended the board plans to take action to:

Approve the minutes of their March 26 regular meeting and April 2 email meeting

Consider accepting the January, February and March treasurer's reports

Approve an appraisal of the facilities used by Trapper Fitness Center

Consider a request from Memorial Regional Hospital for transfer of land from lot two and lot five.

In other business, the college board is expected to consider proposed goals, governance policies and bylaws, a plan for student housing, an update about the CNCC website and a letter from the Colorado Community College System.

The college district board is expected to also receive reports from Vice President of Instruction Michelle Landa, Vice President of Craig Campus/Student Services Janell Oberlander, President Ron Granger, Foundation Liaison Terry Carwile and City Council Liaison Derek Duran.