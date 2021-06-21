Fires to the west producing a lot of smoke in Garfield County

Photo courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office



Two fires burning in northwestern Colorado are producing a lot of smoke in Garfield County.

The Brush Creek Fire, located near Brush Mountain on Douglas Pass, is estimated at 10 acres, putting up lots of smoke but not making any active runs at this time, according to a news release from Garfield County Emergency Management.

“Two engine crews and three modules are working to contain the fire,” the release states.

Crews are estimated to contain the fire by Tuesday.

The Oil Springs Fire, which is located 20 miles south of Rangely and about 11 miles from the Brush Creek Fire, is also producing a lot of smoke and was at 5,000 acres as of 2 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.

Numerous road closures are in place, including Colorado Highway 139, which runs from Loma to Rangely.

The fire is 0% contained at this time and was caused by lightning.

The fuel type is Juniper and pinyon.

The fire experienced significant growth Sunday, with multiple spot fires and crossing Colorado Highway 139, according to the release.

“Firefighters are still witnessing active fire behavior due to dry conditions, receptive fuels and wind. Multiple agencies have been called in to assist with structure protection through the night as winds are expected to continue with gusts up to 40 mph,” the release states.

Smoke is visible from Colorado Highway 139, Colorado highway 64, Rangely, Meeker and all surrounding areas.

Other nearby fires are burning to the east, including the Sylan Fire in Eagle County and the Muddy Slide Fire in southern Routt County.

Road Closures: Road Closures: Colorado Highway 139 Rio Blanco County Road 23 and Rio Blanco County Road 113 intersection Rio Blanco County Road 122 at mile marker 10

Evacuations: Rio Blanco County Road 116 Rio Blanco County Road 27 Rio Blanco County Road 28 Rio Blanco County Road 120 Rio Blanco County Road 26A Rio Blanco County Road 103 Rio Blanco County Road 128

