Fires beyond county lines sending smoke, poor air quality to Craig

The high prairie northwest of Craig can be seen through a light haze covering the region, the result of fires in Routt County as well as states to the west.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Air quality in Craig has stayed consistently in the Air Quality Index’s “moderate” category over the weekend, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow project.

Craig has narrowly missed smoke warnings and advisories seen in nearby Routt County, which (as of July 26) has seen a decline in air quality due to wildfires in the northern part of the county. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke coming from the Morgan Creek fire.

To be considered “moderate,” air quality in Craig must be acceptable for everyday activities, but there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

In a statement, the CDPHE said that although there are no large active fires in Moffat County, that does not mean Moffat County’s air will not be affected by fires in Routt County and fires in states west of Colorado.

“Although the transport of smoke into Colorado from out-of-state wildfires has decreased, hazy skies and generally Moderate levels of fine particulate matter are expected for northern parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday,” the statement said. “In these areas, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Monday and Tuesday.”