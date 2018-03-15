Firefighters to light prescribed burn between Meeker and Rangely

MEEKER — Fire managers from the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit are planning to ignite the 313-acre Pinto Gulch Prescribed Fire 32 miles west of Meeker in the next several weeks, if weather and air quality conditions are favorable.

The burn is planned in sagebrush, pinyon pine and juniper near the junction of Rio Blanco County roads 122 and 24X in the Pinto Mesa area, above Trail Canyon. The prescribed burn will reduce the potential for large-scale wildfires by reducing the amount of live and dead fuel accumulation, resulting in lower intensity wildfires. Fire managers expect the project to continue two to three days, depending on weather and fuel conditions.

Smoke will be visible from local county roads during the burn.

Weather and vegetation-moisture conditions will be closely monitored, and the burn will only be initiated if conditions are ideal. Each prescribed burn conducted by the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit has a detailed fire plan developed in advance, along with appropriate smoke permits obtained from the state of Colorado.

For more information, call Bob Klages, fire management specialist, at 970-878-3818.