Firefighters to ignite prescribed fire in Douglas Mountain area in western Moffat County

CRAIG — Wildland firefighters plan to ignite a prescribed fire five miles southeast of Greystone in the Douglas Mountain area in western Moffat County.

Firefighters with the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit anticipate conditions being ideal Wednesday and Thursday, April 25 and 26, to ignite a prescribed burn in the area.

Smoke will be visible from the community of Greystone on Colorado Highway 318 and U.S. Highway 40.

The objective of the 500-acre Teepee Prescribed Fire is to reduce the threat of wildland fires to area improvements and structures, help control weeds and improve range conditions for wildlife and livestock. The fire is planned on BLM and private lands.

Firefighters will follow a detailed fire plan developed in advance with pre-determined parameters, along with appropriate smoke permits. Weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored. The fire will only be ignited if conditions are ideal for a safe, effective burn.

The public is reminded to not call 911 or emergency services, even though smoke may be visible. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, though some smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop at night. Any carry-over smoke is expected to be short-term.