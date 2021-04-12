Firefighters to conduct prescribed burns around Chicken Springs on Douglas Mountain

A map of the prescribed controlled burn near Chicken Springs on Douglas Mountain. (Courtesy Photo / Bureau of Land Management)



A prescribed controlled burn will occur around Chicken Springs on Douglas Mountain between April 15 and May 31, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM, Northwest District Fire and Aviation and the Little Snake Field Office say they are planning on conducting a prescribed burn to treat 432 acres around Chicken Springs on Douglas Mountain as early as April 15 through May 31, as conditions warrant, to reduce the wildfire threat to cabins and structures located in the Chicken Springs area.

“This is a high priority area for hazard fuel treatments to reduce the fire risk on Douglas Mountain,” said James Michels, Fire Management Officer for Northwest District Fire and Aviation.

Firefighters say that smoke may be visible from the community of Greystone, Highway 318 and possibly U.S. Highway 40. Though most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop. Any carry-over smoke is expected to be short-term, BLM said in a press release.

Firefighter activity will likely be seen for several days following the burn.

Prescribed burns must be carried out in accordance with the Interagency Prescribed Fire Planning and Implementation Procedures Guide. The burn is also conducted in accordance with the State of Colorado Smoke Management Plan and Memorandum of Understanding and regulated under Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Air Pollution Control Division.

The Air Pollution Control Division will issue an open burn permit, which specifies smoke dispersal conditions and other stipulations under which burning may occur. Weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored, BLM said.

For additional information, visit BLM Colorado fire information webpage at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-informatin/colorado or contact BLM Fire Management Specialist Michael St. Martin at 970-826-5004 or mstmarti@blm.gov .

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com