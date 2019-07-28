Firefighters take on Sunday blaze along Highway 40 near Dinosaur

Fire crews began battling a blaze on the western edge of Moffat County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters led by Artesia Fire Protection District and including crews from Dinosaur National Monument and Bureau of Land Management were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. Sunday along mile marker 9 of US Highway 40 near the roadway.

The fire, which is on private lands, is between the town of Blue Mountain and Dinosaur monument headquarters, with its acreage at 90 by Sunday evening according to Craig Interagency Dispatch Center.

According to BLM Public Information Officer David Boyd, crews were able to stop the fire from growing too greatly.

“Crews will continue to work it tomorrow, but they don’t expect it to grow,” Boyd said in a Sunday night email update.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.