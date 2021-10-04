Firefighters respond to small grass fire on County Road 7
Sirens could be heard heading west in Craig Monday afternoon, as units responded to a fire in the north part of town on Moffat County Road 7, in sight of Memorial Regional Hospital and CNCC.
Sheriff and fire marshal KC Hume told the Craig Press via test message that the incident was a small grass fire on the 500 block of County Road 7. He provided a pair of photos of the fire, which was already practically out just after 5 p.m.
This story will be updated if any further information becomes available.
