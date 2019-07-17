Firefighters respond to grass fire in Moffat County
Fire crews in Craig were able to stop an afternoon grass fire Wednesday, July 17 before a gusty northeastern wind spread the fire onto adjoining properties.
Emergency first responders were dispatched to the fire about 1 p.m. located west of Craig near the intersections of U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County roads 81 and 174.
Firefighters arrived quickly, pushing the flames back away from an adjacent lot full of stored equipment and piles of lumber.
Several neighbors jumped in to help crews snuff out the blaze.
“If the fire got into that, it might’ve been never-ending,” said Rebecca Watson, a neighbor who said she rushed from across the street to help put out the blaze before fire fighters arrived.
“Everybody tries to take care of everybody out here,” said another neighbor, Royce Watson, after emerging from the smoke with singed arms and a shovel whose handle he broke off in the fire fighting fray.
“If it got any further than it did, lord knows,” Royce said of the fire.
Fire crews had the fire mostly under control by about 1:30 p.m.
The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally by a party who was welding on a fencing project.
No injuries were reported.
