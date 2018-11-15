Firefighters plan to burn slash piles south of Steamboat Lake

CRAIG – Smoke may be visible beginning as early as Friday south of Steamboat Lake near County Road 129, as firefighters from the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit begin burning about 50 lodgepole pine slash piles.

The slash piles were created during a forest thinning project several years ago on Bureau of Land Management land near the Willow Creek Subdivision to reduce hazardous fuels and lower the risk of larger wildfires.

Crews will only burn slash piles when ground and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and good smoke dispersal. Crews hope to have all the piles burned by the end of December.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.