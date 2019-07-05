 Firefighters’ fireworks show delights Craig crowd | CraigDailyPress.com

Firefighters’ fireworks show delights Craig crowd

News | July 5, 2019

Craig Press Staff

The sky was alight and the air was full of explosive energy during Craig Fire/Rescue’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.

After a year’s hiatus from the show in 2018, the glory of the Independence Day display was back in full force Thursday from Moffat County High School as crowds watched from around town.

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Entertainment
See more