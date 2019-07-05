Firefighters’ fireworks show delights Craig crowd
Craig Press Staff
The sky was alight and the air was full of explosive energy during Craig Fire/Rescue’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.
After a year’s hiatus from the show in 2018, the glory of the Independence Day display was back in full force Thursday from Moffat County High School as crowds watched from around town.
