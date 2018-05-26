Firefighters extinguish small grass fire north of Craig

CRAIG– Craig Fire/Rescue extinguished a small grass fire about a half mile north of where Moffat County Road 183, the bypass, meets Colorado Highway 13 on Saturday morning.

Craig Fire/Rescue officer candidate James St Louis said the fire burned about 50 to 65 square feet of grass and was contained within five minutes. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, St Louis offered some advice to Moffat County residents.

“Be mindful of fire bans in your area,” he said. “Make sure your fires are absolutely out, with no smoke, and watch the cigarette butts going out your window. That’s a cause for a lot of these fires on the side of the road.”

The National Weather Service has placed Moffat County under a Red Flag warning until 10 p.m. Saturday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop late in the morning and continue into the evening hours, with relative humidity values in the single digits for most areas this afternoon and wind gusts to 30 miles per hour or greater.