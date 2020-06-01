Firefighters battling brush fire south of Maybell

Wildland crews with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, and the Maybell Fire Department are battling a brush fire just south of Maybell at this time.

The fire is on Moffat County Road 57 and is roughly 10 miles south of Maybell, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear at this time the size of the fire, but visibility on MCR 57 is poor due to smoke.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

