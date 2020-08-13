FIRE UPDATES: Grizzly Creek Fire now at 6,250 acres; evacuations remain in effect and I-70 remains closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — From Incident Command: Today’s weather and fire behavior is expected to be similar to Wednesday’s, with active fire behavior and Red Flag Warning conditions due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

On Wednesday afternoon, the fire reached the bottom of the No Name drainage, which will be a focus of firefighters today. Hotshot crews are working to contain spot fires along the ridge south of No Name drainage, and establish an anchor point and firelines.

“Residents in north Glenwood Springs should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that may lead to pre-evacuation notices,” according to the Thursday morning update. Evacuation information is posted on the Garfield County website at Garfield-county.com.

Firefighters continue to do structure protection in several locations around the fire including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain, and the No Name subdivision.

"The fire is also fairly active on the east side, near Deadman's Gulch, where crews are working to keep fire from spotting across I-70 in additional locations. Heavy equipment is working in more accessible areas. Helicopters and airtankers are supporting the efforts of engines and ground crews."

Great Basin Type 1 Team, Incident Commander Marty Adell assumed command of the Grizzly Creek Fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Daily operations video updates will be posted on the Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page. Maps and other information will also be posted on inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/.

The team will host its next virtual FaceBook live community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Road Closures: I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening; Cottonwood Pass Road in Garfield and Eagle counties and Independence Pass are closed; Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads and areas of the Flattops accessed by those roads are also closed, as well as many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads. Maps of the closures are available on Inciweb.

NEW FIRE AREA MAP: Fire Incident Command has provided a current map of the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire is currently 6,250 acres. An operational video and written daily update will be available later this morning, according to a 9 a.m. update.

Current Grizzly Creek Fire evacuations in effect, by order of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

No Name

Lookout Mountain

Homestead Estates

Bair Ranch

High Aspen Ranch

Coulter Creek

Cottonwood Pass

Spring Valley Ranch

Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours, according to information posted to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and garfieldcounty.net. Look for the latest information there.

The city of Glenwood Springs has created a web page to provide resources and information for people who have been evacuated due to the Grizzly fire, at http://co-glenwoodspringsparksandrec.civicplus.com/282/Evacuation-Center

The Glenwood Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, is the relocation point for evacuees of the Grizzly Creek Fire. Community Center amenities and showers are available to evacuees.

Other resources available to those affected by the fire:

RED CROSS: Contact: 1-800-RED-CROSS

Red Cross will be on-site at the Community Center 6:00am – 7:30pm Wednesday, August 12th through Friday, August 14th offering disaster relief services. Accommodations can be arranged through the Red Cross by visiting the Community Center.

LIFT-UP: Contact: LIFT-UP 970-625-4496 or email info@liftup.org

LIFT-UP is available to help with food, clothing, and household items for any individuals or families affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

NOTE FROM INCIDENT COMMAND: The Grizzly Creek Fire sincerely appreciates the outpouring of support and offers of donations. However, we can’t accept donations of food, beverage or masks. Rest assured that our firefighters are fully self-sufficient and well provided for. Those who want to support firefighters or those affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire can donate to your local fire protection district, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.