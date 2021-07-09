Fire southwest of Craig producing smoke visible from town
MCSO: No structures threatened.
A fire southwest of Craig does not appear to be dangerous in the near-term, but is producing smoke visible from the city.
The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that wildland firefighters are working on the fire, and that no structures were threatened.
“Wildland fire resources are working a fire southwest of Craig. The fire was reported last night, but is now producing smoke visible from Craig. No structures are threatened. No additional information is currently available,” the post read.
