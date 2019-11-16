Fire on Green Street in Craig contained Saturday

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to an apartment fire Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Green Street.

Clay Thorp/Staff

Craig Fire/Rescue battled a smoky apartment fire Saturday morning Nov. 16, just before noon.

Chief KC Hume said they were dispatched to the fire at 595 Green Street about 11:45 a.m. and found signs of a blaze somewhere in the apartment building when they arrived.

“We arrived on scene and there was smoke not just from the south side of the apartment, but from the eves on the whole apartment,” Hume said Saturday as firefighters worked the scene. “The fire was isolated to the easternmost area. The fire source was located in a bathroom.”

Hume said his firefighters used a crawl space under the apartment building to better access the fire.

Several other units had some smoke, but Hume said they were still livable.

“The other units were moderately affected by smoke, but they all returned to their individual units,” Hume said of some inhabitants of the apartment. “They’re habitable.”

Three firefighting vehicles from Craig Fire/Rescue, the Craig Police Department, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Memorial Regional Health EMS responded to the scene.

Hume said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.