Fire north of Craig does damage

Firefighters respond to a grass fire near Moffat County Road 105.

Clay Thorp

A fire north of Craig was cause for concern Tuesday afternoon as emergency personnel jumped on the blaze.

Firefighters with Craig Fire/Rescue and Bureau of Land Management, as well as Moffat County Sheriff’s Office responded to Moffat County Road 105 around 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire call.

Firefighters continue to wet down land near Moffat County Road 105.

Clay Thorp

With six engines on the scene, the fire was contained within an hour.

No homes were harmed, though detached structures — possibly storage sheds — in the vicinity were burned.

There were no injuries in the incident, and while the fire is still under investigation, authorities believe it started with an unattended burn barrel, said Fire Chief KC Hume.