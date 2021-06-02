Fire near Meeker allowed to burn
Structures not threatened 20 miles south-southwest of town
Bureau of Land Management engines were planning to let the fire burn after a multi-acre blaze broke out near Meeker Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the BLM fire managers were on site along with the White River Field Office where four to five acres were burning about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near County Road 5 on Barnes Ridge.
“Two BLM engines are on scene of the Middle Fire,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook. “No structures are threatened. Fire officials have determined the best course of action is to let the fire burn for resource benefit.”
The post indicated the cause of the fire was believed to be lightning from storms that passed through the area Sunday. Smoke was visible from nearby communities and roads.
A call to a BLM spokesman was not returned Wednesday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire near Meeker allowed to burn
Bureau of Land Management engines were planning to let the fire burn after a multi-acre blaze broke out near Meeker Wednesday afternoon.