Fire near Meeker allowed to burn





Bureau of Land Management engines were planning to let the fire burn after a multi-acre blaze broke out near Meeker Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the BLM fire managers were on site along with the White River Field Office where four to five acres were burning about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near County Road 5 on Barnes Ridge.

“Two BLM engines are on scene of the Middle Fire,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook. “No structures are threatened. Fire officials have determined the best course of action is to let the fire burn for resource benefit.”

The post indicated the cause of the fire was believed to be lightning from storms that passed through the area Sunday. Smoke was visible from nearby communities and roads.

A call to a BLM spokesman was not returned Wednesday afternoon.