Fire near Maybell not threatening structures Monday afternoon
A fire near Maybell was not threatening structures and hadn’t caused any injuries Monday afternoon.
The fire had grown to about 11 acres, according to Moffat County Sheriff’s Office fire management officer Todd Wheeler in a text message. It was on primarily Bureau of Land Management land, and the fire was being managed by the BLM, he said, though MCSO and others also responded to the incident. Some private land was included in the 11 acres, Wheeler said.
