Fire near Dinosaur believed to be human-caused

Flames from the Dinosaur HQ Fire burn near the Canyon Visitor Center/Monument Headquarters.

Courtesy Photo

DINOSAUR — A wildfire that began Wednesday afternoon near Dinosaur National Monument is moving eastward, according to a news release from the monument.

The fire began shortly after 2:20 p.m. when a visitor reported a wildfire directly north of Highway 40, adjacent to the Canyon Visitor Center/Monument Headquarters.

As of Wednesday evening, the blaze — dubbed the Dinosaur HQ Fire — was estimated to be approximately 160 acres and moving in an easterly direction.

“It is burning on both sides of Highway 40 and affecting power lines in the area,” the release stated.

Agencies responding to the fire included: Bureau of Land Management, Artesia Volunteer Fire Department, Jensen, Utah Volunteer Fire Department, Rangely Volunteer Fire Department, Naples Fire Department, Moffat County Fire and Sheriff, and the National Park Service.

Multiple air resources were used, including a large air tanker to drop retardant on the fire, burning in grass, sagebrush, and pinyon/juniper trees. The fire was human-caused and is under investigation.

Any information regarding the cause of the fire should be reported to Janet Kelleher, Dinosaur National Monument Yampa District ranger, at 970-629-2707.

The Canyon Visitor Center is anticipated to be closed Thursday, August 22, however the Harpers Corner Road will remain open.

“Operations at the Quarry Visitor Center and Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall in Utah have not been affected by the fire and remain open to the public on their normal schedule,” the release stated.

Craig Press will have further updates.