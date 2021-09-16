 Fire in Craig near school district offices under control Thursday afternoon | CraigDailyPress.com
Fire in Craig near school district offices under control Thursday afternoon

A brush fire south of Country Club Dr. was under control Thursday afternoon.
Courtesy KC Hume

A brush fire in Craig south of Country Club Dr. near the Moffat County School District offices was under control Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Smoke was billowing up from the south side of the road, but structures were not in danger Thursday around 4:15 p.m., according to fire marshal and sheriff KC Hume.

Fire crews battled a brush fire south of Country Club Dr. in Craig Thursday afternoon.
Courtesy Erik Plate

