Fire in Craig near school district offices under control Thursday afternoon
A brush fire in Craig south of Country Club Dr. near the Moffat County School District offices was under control Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
Smoke was billowing up from the south side of the road, but structures were not in danger Thursday around 4:15 p.m., according to fire marshal and sheriff KC Hume.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fire in Craig near school district offices under control Thursday afternoon
A brush fire in Craig south of Country Club Dr. near the Moffat County School District offices was under control Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.