Updated: Fire near Maybell contained without damages, injuries

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 14.

MAYBELL — A fire broke out on private property near milepost 63 on U.S. Highway 40 about 2:15 p.m., Thursday, June 14, and was pushed by winds in the direction of several structures, threatening a pole barn and multiple residences.

The fire burned up to the edge of the north side of the highway, which created traffic delays as responders deployed resources.

The fire was contained in time to prevent any loss of structures, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said, adding there were no injuries to people or livestock.

The final size of the area burned was not available at press time, however, it appeared to be fewer than 20 acres. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Bureau of Land Management and the Maybell Fire Departments, Maybell Emergency Medical Services, Colorado Department of Transportation and Yampa Valley Electric all responded to the fire. According to scanner traffic, the agencies were aided by a resident who used his equipment to cut a fire break between the fire and additional structures.