Fire forcing evacuations in part of Oak Meadows outside Glenwood Springs

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. – Fire now estimated at 30 acres, one large air tanker, a type 1 helicopter and four single-engine air tankers are en route.

—

6:45 p.m. – Holy Cross Energy has reportedly turned off electricity in the area due to burning power poles.

—

A fire is currently burning on about 2 acres at the southern end of the Oak Meadows off Four Mile Road, forcing the evacuation of several homes in the area, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

"It looks like we have about four or five houses in the immediate vicinity of the fire," Tillotson said. "I just arrived and am trying to get a grasp on the situation."

Backup has been called in from Carbondale, Colorado River Fire Rescue and the BLM, and helicopters have been called in to help fight the fire, he said. The fire was reported around 5 this evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.