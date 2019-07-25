Fire breaks out beneath deck at Moffat County home

Members of Craig Fire/Rescue hose down the grasses around a property on Johnson Way.

Andy Bockelman

Craig Fire/Rescue had its hands full Thursday afternoon as multiple blazes sprung up.

Though it was nothing they couldn’t handle.

Moments after a grass fire near Shadow Mountain caught firefighters’ attention, crew members were diverted to subsequent blaze on the opposite side of Craig, a structure fire at 786 Johnson Way.

Flames were reported beneath the deck of the country home, which slowly spread to the grassy areas around the house.

Craig Fire/Rescue wet down the surrounding property on Johnson Way.

Responders’ quick actions prevented any significant damage to the building or the outlying property as firefighters hosed down the initial burn and the grass around it.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health EMS were on the scene as well, with no injuries reported.

Sheriff KC Hume oversaw the incident, the cause of which he said is still under investigation.

Hume added that while Moffat County is starting to go into hotter, drier conditions, moisture throughout late spring and early summer has helped slow fires, particularly compared to the 2018 wildfire season.