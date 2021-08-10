Fire/Rescue douses two fire starts near Thompson Hill

A pair of fire starts along the railroad tracks Tuesday night were quickly extinguished.

Fire marshal and sheriff KC Hume reported two starts that occurred from Ranney Street to Harris Lane west of Thompson Hill were under control at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Hume said there were no structures damaged nor any injuries from the fires.

“All fires under control, mopping up now,” Hume said by text just before 8 p.m.

It was at least the second fire to which Craig resources responded in or near the city Tuesday. The other was a large shed off Cottonwood Avenue in the Shadow Mountain subdivision, which is in a pocket of unincorporated Moffat County. Both fires were put out quickly and nobody was injured in either incident.