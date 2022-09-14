Find seasonal spirit in downtown Craig at weekend’s Fall Fest

Downtown Business Association's sixth annual Fall Fest takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Craig.

Craig Press archive

It’s still a little ways off on the calendar, but Downtown Business Association wants to ensure Craig residents have an awesome autumn.

DBA’s sixth annual Fall Fest celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Craig, with a variety of entertainment for all ages.

Organizer Kandee Dilldine said the prelude to the shift in seasons began several years ago with a different incarnation.

“We were doing more of Oktoberfest at first, but then we changed it to Fall Fest,” she said. “In the beginning we wanted more like a true Oktoberfest with beer, but then with our Homemade, Homegrown event we wanted that to be more of the focus. Now we have it as more of a fun family-friendly event with live music and activities as a ‘goodbye to summer’ event.”

Setting up shop will be five food and beverage vendors, 11 crafts vendors and booths with activities hosted by local groups including Moffat County Libraries, Moffat County High School cheerleaders, and Craig Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s all free, and all you have to pay for is food and drinks,” Dilldine said.

Also on the scene will be a cornhole tournament fundraiser by the MCHS robotics program, as well as bounce houses and a pumpkin patch for children.

Among those on the docket to provide tunes for the day are several Western Slope musical acts, including country singer Johnny Bird and guitar duo Lincoln Pants Band .

Dilldine said she expects Grand Junction’s Williams Brothers Band to be a hit with their return to Craig.

“They’ve been here before and they’re really popular, they have great music,” she said.

Besides utilizing the space in downtown’s Alice Pleasant Park, Fall Fest will also be expanded onto Yampa Avenue.

“What I like is being able to close off the street for the street festival part of it so we can all come together,” Dilldine said.