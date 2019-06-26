Financial aid opportunities available for community education at CNCC Craig campus

Sue Mock paints a dinosaur silhouette at CNCC March 20, 2019.

Clay Thorp/staff

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s community education program recently announced it is offering several programs to help families take classes through community education at a reduced rate, according to a CNCC news release.

Most kid and youth classes cost about $10 an hour. Financial aid is available for all CNCC locations for children taking College for Kids classes and youth enrolling in Reach Your Peak Summer Camps with discounts from 20% to 70% depending on financial need based on the number of children in a household and free/reduced lunch eligibility.

“Additional scholarships are now available for July classes and camps through the generous support of Communities that Care,” the release said. “The first 20 children enrolling in Craft Maker Space or Fun with Frosting College for Kids classes will receive an additional $25 off the cost of the class regardless of financial need. And the first 20 middle and high school students enrolling in 3D Printing, Basic Welding & Fabrication, Fossil Hunters Camp, League of Legends, Middle School Math Camp, Basic and Advanced Photography Reach Your Peak summer camps will receive an additional $50 off the cost of each camp regardless of financial need.”

Additional funding through The Fairfield Center offers scholarships to seniors taking classes in Meeker, and additional financial aid for adults will become available for the fall.

Summer classes with CNCC Community Education are still open for registration.

Courses available teach horseback riding, welding, working with fossils, using a 3-D printer, drawing cartoons, making and taking a drone, math skills, photography and more.

Registration is available at cncc.edu/communityed.

To sign up using a scholarship, contact Leigh Sokol at 970-824-1109.