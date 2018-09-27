Final casting call issued for inaugural Craig Historic Ghost Walk

People with an interest in history and a flair for the dramatic are encouraged to volunteer as actors, actresses, guides, and helpers for the inaugural Historic Downtown Ghost Walk, set for Oct. 4, 5 and 6.

The Craig Historic Ghost Walk is a storytelling of Craig and Moffat County's history.

Walking tour length is 1 1/2 to 2 hours and a little more than a mile. It is not recommended for children younger than age 6.

Stories will include:

History of Craig

Fire Hits the Heart of Craig

Dr. Lion J. G. Clayton, The Life of a Dr. in the 1800’s

Joseph R. Flack — the best-loved guy in town

Clovis “Bud” Harper, WWII — Some gave all

Moffat County Fair — How did the fair get started?

Phil Leckenby — Bronc Rider battles his arch enemy

The Cosgriff Hotel — What a lady! Or the manager that did!

Murder in Moffat County

The Armory that brought Craig together

The first performance will be seated "sneak peek" from 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, in the Craig Middle School auditorium. Discounted tickets are $5. Walks will leave every 15 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6, starting and ending at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Tickets are $10 with a $2 discount for seniors, students, first responders, and veterans.

Money raised after expenses will be used to support an effort to scan the area’s old newspapers on coloradohistoricnewspapers.com and to support CNCC Education Foundation scholarship fund.

For advanced tickets and tour time reservations, stop by the Craig Chamber of Commerce, KS Creations, or the Community Budget Center. For more information about the Craig Historic Ghost Walk visit craigghostwalk.wixsite.com.

For more information about volunteering as an actor/actress, call Linda at The Wyman Living History Museum, 970-230-2103, or email her at craigghostwalk@hotmail.com.