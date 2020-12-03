Festival of Trees open to the public at Moffat County Visitors Center

Trees from Republican Women of Moffat County and the Moffat County Library at the 2020 Festival of Trees.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

The annual Festival of Trees is underway at the Moffat County Visitors Center along Yampa Avenue.

Currently, 11 trees are on display throughout the building following the changeover from the courthouse to the visitors center this year.

Trees from Republican Women of Moffat County, Senior Social Center, Community College of Northwestern Colorado, Moffat County Tourism Association, Youth United Way, Craig Middle School, Horizons, Sunflower Thrift Shop, Northwest Arts Council, YoungLife, and the Moffat County Library will be on display through Dec. 12.

Residents are able to view the trees inside the visitors center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 11. Viewing hours on Saturday, Dec. 12 will run from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition to Festival of Trees, the Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday fundraiser selling wreaths for $35, ranging from Cranberry Splash wreaths, to Victorian and Wintergreen wreaths.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com