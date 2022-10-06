Festival of Trees is taking registration

Aly Bergstrom cuddles up with Santa during a previous Festival of Trees event at the Moffat County Courthouse. Registration is now open for this year's Festival of Trees.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The Craig Chamber is taking registrations for the annual Festival of the Trees with a Nov. 18 deadline to sign up.

All businesses, nonprofits and individuals are invited to participate in the annual Festival of Trees event, while helping fundraise and spread some holiday cheer.

The theme this year is “Christmas Through the Decades,” and all of the trees will be sold with a silent action. Trees will be marked with a minimum bid, and anything over the minimum bid amount will be split between the tree owner and the Festival of Trees committee.

The registration form is available online at Facebook.com/FestivalOfTreesCraig, or people may pick up a physical copy at 775 Yampa Ave. For more info, email or call Brittany Young at byoung@craigchamber.com or 970-824-5689.