Festival of Trees is taking registration
The Craig Chamber is taking registrations for the annual Festival of the Trees with a Nov. 18 deadline to sign up.
All businesses, nonprofits and individuals are invited to participate in the annual Festival of Trees event, while helping fundraise and spread some holiday cheer.
The theme this year is “Christmas Through the Decades,” and all of the trees will be sold with a silent action. Trees will be marked with a minimum bid, and anything over the minimum bid amount will be split between the tree owner and the Festival of Trees committee.
The registration form is available online at Facebook.com/FestivalOfTreesCraig, or people may pick up a physical copy at 775 Yampa Ave. For more info, email or call Brittany Young at byoung@craigchamber.com or 970-824-5689.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.