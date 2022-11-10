Festival of Trees: Christmas through the Decades
The theme of the 2022 Festival of Trees is “Christmas through the Decades” and everyone in the community is invited to participate.
All businesses, nonprofits, and individuals are invited to participate, help fundraise and spread some holiday cheer. Registrations are open now through Friday, Nov. 18.
Contact Brittany with any questions via email at byoung@CraigChamber.com or call 970-824-5689.
