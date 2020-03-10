Female accomplice pleads guilty in Bank of Colorado robbery

Appearing in district court Monday afternoon, Kristy Lynn Carrillo, 38, entered a guilty plea on charges stemming from the Sept. 17, 2019 robbery of Bank of Colorado along W. Victory Way.

Carrillo spent more than 100 days in jail before making bond. Her guilty plea comes with a deferment request of three years, resulting in her being placed on probation for three years. Additionally, Carrillo told District Judge Michael O’Hara that she has entered Providence Recovery Service and is on an out-patient recovery program.

Kristy Lynn Carrillo

Murray Police Department in Murray, Utah arrested Carrillo Oct. 30 on a nationwide arrest warrant related to September’s Bank of Colorado robbery.

According to CPD, shortly after 10 a.m., Rudy Cardenas entered Bank of Colorado on Sept. 17 and handed an employee a note demanding cash, after which he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries to bank employees, and the suspect did not display any weapons during the incident.

Carrillo was an accomplice to the robbery, staying in the vehicle while Cardenas entered the bank and handed the employee a note demanding cash. Cardenas pled guilty to charges in the 14th Judicial District in early February.

Cardenas went to immediate sentencing after his plea and was sentenced to serve four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. He is currently awaiting sentencing in Garfield County for robbing the Bank of Colorado branch in Rifle. He is expected to plead guilty.

