FEMA delivers baby supplies, food to Northwest Colorado

As local stores struggled to keep baby supplies such as diapers and wipes, as well as baby food on the shelves, local agencies turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help.

In mid-April, Connections 4 Kids was chosen as the drop-off site for COVID-19 emergency supplies of formula, diapers and wipes. However, due to space limitations, Connections 4 Kids moved the drop-off site to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado. The supplies came in two separate shipments, with the final shipment arriving on Wednesday, May 27 at the Boys and Girls Club.

As part of a distribution system statewide through Family Resource Centers and Early Childhood Councils, Moffat County became a key drop-off site to supply Moffat County, Rio Blanco County, and Routt County.

“The items we received were for the northwest region of Colorado,” said Connections 4 Kids Executive Director Betsy Overton. “We distributed supplies in Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.”

In total, the FEMA supplies were delivered to 14 agencies in Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco counties.

Colorado received a $3 million delivery of infant supplies from FEMA following the shutdown of the state due to COVID-19.

Northwest Colorado received the following supplies:

200 cases of formula

538 packages of diapers

1269 packages of diaper wipes

The essential supplies will go to families who are experiencing poverty and not able to find resources to meet their basic needs. These supplies will also be available to families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and child care providers taking part in the Emergency Child Care Collaborative.

The need arose because there was difficulty finding supplies in retail stores, and because families are facing the economic impacts of being laid off from work and cannot afford supplies even if they are available, Overton said.

Supplies were distributed locally to agencies such as Love, Inc., Hope Pregnancy Center, Open Hearts Advocates, Department of Human Services, Child Care providers, Northwest Colorado Health, Safe Care, WIC, and NFP.

“I had volunteers from several agencies help out,” Overton said. “The school district brought some guys, as did the City of Craig. We couldn’t have done it without them.”