Felony charges likely for pair accused of starting Lake Christine Fire
July 6, 2018
Two El Jebel people will likely face felony charges for allegedly sparking the Lake Christine Fire on Tuesday afternoon at a shooting range near Basalt.
For now, Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22, face fourth-degree arson charges, a misdemeanor.
However, their charges likely will be increased to felony charges for recklessly starting a fire and endangering a person, since an inhabited dwelling burned, 5th Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown said Thursday.
If convicted, Miller and Marcus face as much as six years in state prison, Brown said.
Prosecutors will not reduce the charges, especially in the face of high statewide fire danger, Brown said.
Brown would not say when those felony charges would be filed, since detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office have not completed their investigation.